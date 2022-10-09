First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

