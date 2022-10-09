Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

