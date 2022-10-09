Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 2,494 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 177.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 94.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 72,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.62. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.