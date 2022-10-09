Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $596,325,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

