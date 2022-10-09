Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

