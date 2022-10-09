Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,947 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

