Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 13.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $5,613,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 241.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

