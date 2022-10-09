Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.