Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.24 and a 200-day moving average of $514.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

