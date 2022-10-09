Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,360 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

