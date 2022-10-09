Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

