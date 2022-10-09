Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

