Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.55.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.