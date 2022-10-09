Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,667 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

