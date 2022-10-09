Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

