First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

