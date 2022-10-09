First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,497 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

