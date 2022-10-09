First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,658 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

