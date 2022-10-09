First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

