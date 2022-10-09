Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

