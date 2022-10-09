Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

