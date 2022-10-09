Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $460.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.70 and a 200-day moving average of $537.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

