Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

