Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 126 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Linde were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Linde by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Linde by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $299.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

