StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

