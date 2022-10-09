Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,082,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

