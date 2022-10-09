StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

