Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

