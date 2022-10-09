Advisor Resource Council Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

