Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 6,935 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

