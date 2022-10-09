Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,268 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

