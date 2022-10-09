Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,455 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 364,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

