Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.57. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.47.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

