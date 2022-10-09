First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 485 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 4.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

