Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.