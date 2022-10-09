Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

