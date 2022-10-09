Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

