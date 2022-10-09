Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

VLO stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

