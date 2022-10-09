Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

