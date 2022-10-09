Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

