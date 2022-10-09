Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

