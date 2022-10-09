Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $66.17 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $66,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $307.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day moving average of $320.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

