K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $115,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

