Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.