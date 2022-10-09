Country Club Bank GFN Has $463,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 827,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS EFV opened at $39.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

