Country Club Bank GFN Has $756,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

