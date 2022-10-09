Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

