Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,524,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

