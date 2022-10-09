Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 97.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 599,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,959,000 after purchasing an additional 296,626 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,801,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.