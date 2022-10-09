Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $49,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.